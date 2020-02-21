UP: BJP MLA's son booked for celebratory firing
The son of a BJP MLA has been booked for allegedly opening fire during a wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr despite a ban on the practice, police said on Friday. The FIR against Vikas Khaitk, the son of BJP's Khurja MLA Vijendra Singh Khatik, was registered after a video of the incident, purportedly showing Vikas Khaitk firing multiple shots from a gun, surfaced on social media on Thursday.
“The accused has been booked. An FIR under section 336 of the Indian Penal Code for doing an act endangering life or personal safety of others has been registered against him and investigation taken up,” Bulandshahr (Rural) Superintendent of Police Harendra Kumar said. Kumar, who has been tasked with carrying out the probe in the matter, said the investigation would be concluded soon and report submitted after due legal proceedings.
Parliament had in 2019 passed the Arms (Amendment) Act which prohibits the use of firearms in celebratory firing, violation of which would attract a fine of Rs 1,00,000 or imprisonment for two years or both. PTI KIS RAX
