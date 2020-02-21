Left Menu
Development News Edition

Security equipment, Trump''s chopper arrive in Ahmedabad in US

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 20:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 20:28 IST
Security equipment, Trump''s chopper arrive in Ahmedabad in US

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to the city, at least three C17 Globemaster

cargo planes of the US Air Force have landed here in the last four days carrying security and communication equipment,

Trumps' official helicopter 'Marine One' and a mammoth SUV- like vehicle, officials said on Friday.

In order to secure the area that Trump is visiting, several security personnel from the US have also landed in

Ahmedabad, they said. Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled

to take part in a roadshow in Ahmedabad on February 24 and jointly address a gathering at the newly-built cricket stadium

in Motera area of the city. Over 1.10 lakh people are expected to attend the mega event, christened as 'Namaste Trump'.

The first cargo plane- a C17 Globemaster- landed at the Ahmedabad International Airport on Monday with a truckload

of equipment and an SUV. After that two more cargo planes arrived in the last few days carrying various other

equipments, officials said. A 'Marine One' helicopter of the American president

was also a part of the cargo which landed two days back, they said.

The giant SUV, which would be part of Trump's cavalcade during his 22-km long roadshow on February 24, is

known as WHCA Roadrunner. WHCA stands for White House Communications Agency.

The Roadrunner vehicle is also known as the MC2V (mobile command and control vehicle).

The vehicle serves as the communications hub for the motorcade by encrypting duplex radio and streaming video,

which is then beamed up to a military satellite, which in turn beams that data back on the ground.

City police had earlier said more than 10,000 police personnel, to be led by 25 senior IPS officers, will be

deployed for Trump and Modi's 22-km long roadshow here, after which both the leaders are scheduled to address the 'Namaste

Trump' at Motera Stadium. This massive police deployment will be in addition to

officials of the United States Secret Service, and officials of the National Security Guards (NSG) and the Special

Protection Group (SPG). Police will use anti-drone technology to neutralise

any suspicious drone on the route, officials said, adding that an anti-sniper team of the NSG will also be stationed along

the route.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Pak welcomes US-Taliban agreement, hopes this will bring peace in Afghanistan

Pakistan on Friday welcomed the proposed US-Taliban agreement, hoping that all parties would now seize this historic opportunity to bring a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement for durable peace and stability in war-torn Afghani...

LG V60 ThinQ leaks ahead of official release

Mobile World Congress MWC 2020 is officially cancelled but details on upcoming smartphones have already started leaking out with the LG V60 ThinQ being the first.A render published by Android Headlines shows off the LG V60 ThinQs narrow-bez...

WHO chief says international team heading to Wuhan on Saturday (AFP) RUPRUP

WHO chief says international team heading to Wuhan on Saturday AFP RUPRUP...

Motor racing-The others are faster than us, says Ferrari F1 boss

Ferrari Formula One boss Mattia Binotto said on Friday he was less optimistic about his teams pace than he had been in testing last year and rivals were faster than them.Champions Mercedes have been impressively quick in the first week of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020