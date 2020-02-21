Security equipment, Trump''s chopper arrive in Ahmedabad in US

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to the city, at least three C17 Globemaster

cargo planes of the US Air Force have landed here in the last four days carrying security and communication equipment,

Trumps' official helicopter 'Marine One' and a mammoth SUV- like vehicle, officials said on Friday.

In order to secure the area that Trump is visiting, several security personnel from the US have also landed in

Ahmedabad, they said. Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled

to take part in a roadshow in Ahmedabad on February 24 and jointly address a gathering at the newly-built cricket stadium

in Motera area of the city. Over 1.10 lakh people are expected to attend the mega event, christened as 'Namaste Trump'.

The first cargo plane- a C17 Globemaster- landed at the Ahmedabad International Airport on Monday with a truckload

of equipment and an SUV. After that two more cargo planes arrived in the last few days carrying various other

equipments, officials said. A 'Marine One' helicopter of the American president

was also a part of the cargo which landed two days back, they said.

The giant SUV, which would be part of Trump's cavalcade during his 22-km long roadshow on February 24, is

known as WHCA Roadrunner. WHCA stands for White House Communications Agency.

The Roadrunner vehicle is also known as the MC2V (mobile command and control vehicle).

The vehicle serves as the communications hub for the motorcade by encrypting duplex radio and streaming video,

which is then beamed up to a military satellite, which in turn beams that data back on the ground.

City police had earlier said more than 10,000 police personnel, to be led by 25 senior IPS officers, will be

deployed for Trump and Modi's 22-km long roadshow here, after which both the leaders are scheduled to address the 'Namaste

Trump' at Motera Stadium. This massive police deployment will be in addition to

officials of the United States Secret Service, and officials of the National Security Guards (NSG) and the Special

Protection Group (SPG). Police will use anti-drone technology to neutralise

any suspicious drone on the route, officials said, adding that an anti-sniper team of the NSG will also be stationed along

the route.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

