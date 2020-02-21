Mother language only medium for proper learning: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said mother language is the only medium

through which people can learn properly and express their emotions.

On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, he said the state government is working to ensure that all

languages are honoured. "We have to respect all languages and our spirit

should be to uphold the languages," Deb said at an event organised by Tripura government and the Bangladesh Assistant

High Commission here at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan. He paid homage to those who had sacrificed lives for

their mother tongue. Bangladesh Parliamentarian Md Abdus Shahid, who joined

the Mother Language Day celebrations here, said the martyrs of language in the neighbouring country had sacrificed their

lives in protest against the imposition of Urdu on Bengalis, which, later, turned into freedom struggle.

He said Bangladesh remembers the people of Tripura for their role during the liberation war.

"We think all problems can be solved through constructive dialogues. We can solve the land border agreement

issue through discussions," he said. The state government felicitated three persons from

the near-extinct Chaimaar ethno-linguistic group, who are the last speakers of the language.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.