DoT launches 5G Hackathon

In its endeavour to identify and promote applications relevant to India in the 5G realm, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Friday launched '5G Hackathon' in association with academia and industry stakeholders. "Aimed at shortlisting India focussed cutting edge ideas that can be converted into workable 5G products and solutions, the Hackathon will be spread across three phases beginning from February 21, 2020, and culminate in a grand felicitation ceremony at India Mobile Congresson October 16, 2020," read a press release.

"Winners of the various phases will share a total prize pool of Rs 2.5 Crores, and a unique opportunity to scale and implement their 5G applications to make them market-ready," it read. 5G Hackathon will convert innovating ideas in to products and solutions in different verticals and develop India specific use cases around 5G.

Various phases of the Hackathon broadly include preliminary submission of ideas, selection of 100 best ideas, mentorship and support from the Hackathon partners. The 5G Hackathon is open to developers, students, start-ups, SMEs, academic institutions and registered companies in India and NRIs. (ANI)

