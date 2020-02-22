Bill on indirect sarpanch poll to be tabled in Maha Assembly
The Maharashtra government will table a bill in the Budget session of the Assembly to reverse an earlier decision under which people directly elected the village sarpanch (headman). Governor BS Koshyari had refused to sign the promulgation of an ordinance on this and had asked the Uddhav Thackeray government to table a bill during the Budget session that starts on February 24.
Confirming the development, Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif said, "Accordingly, we will bring a bill in the Budget session and get it passed." The rule for direct election of sarpanch was brought in by the previous BJP-led Devendra Fadnavis dispensation. The Fadnavis cabinet had, on July 3, 2017, decided to amend the respective clauses of Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Act of 1958 to facilitate the election of sarpanches (gram panchayat heads) directly from among the people of the village.
