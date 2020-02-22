Complete cutting work for all-weather Chardham road project before start of yatra: V K Singh

Union minister V K Singh on Saturday asked all agencies engaged in executing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's favourite all-weather road project for Chardham in Uttarkhand to complete all "cutting" works for it before the onset of the yatra season. The Union minister of state for road transport issued the instruction here after reviewing the progress of the project one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's favourite projects in the state over the last few days.

The minister asked agencies to prioritise the "cutting" work related to the road building project as it often blocks roads causing inconvenience to pilgrims. In reference to road building in hilly terrains, cutting implies chiselling sides of the hills to build the road along or around it or tunnel through it to make the road across it.

Work on the stabilisation of vulnerable stretches and building retaining walls along the route currently underway should also be taken up on priority, Gen (Retd) Singh said. The final goal is completion of the all-weather road project before 2021 Haridwar Kumbh, the former Army chief added.

Gen (Retd) Singh who took stock of the all weather road project in Kedarnath and Badrinath valleys said areas close to the two Himalayan shrines are covered with snow at present affecting work. "However, we are sure work on the project in those areas too will start when the snow melts in a month or two," he said.

The Union minister had asked officials to speed up work on the project and finish it before 2021 Kumbh on Jan 20. The project was inaugurated by the prime minister, who also keeps monitoring its progress personally.

