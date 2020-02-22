Gujarat: 12 killed in tempo-truck collision

Twelve people werekilled and four others injured on Saturday night in a collision between a

truck and a tempo near Mahuvad village in Vadodara district of Gujarat,police said.

"Twelve people have been killed and four others injured in the accident between a tempo and a truck," said

district Superintendent of Police Sudhir Desai. The injured were shifted to SSG Hospital in Vadodara,

he said. Further details are awaited.

