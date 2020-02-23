Left Menu
Ahmedabad gets ready to say ''Namaste'' to Trump

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 13:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 13:01 IST
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump Image Credit: ANI

The Ahmedabad city of Gujarat is gearing up to welcome US President Donald Trump on his visit here on Monday when he will participate in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and jointly address a gathering at the 'Namaste Trump' event at a cricket stadium. Officials and security agencies are giving final touches to preparations for the US President's visit to the city.

Even as there is uncertainty over Trump's visit to Sabarmati Ashram during his roadshow, all preparations have been done in anticipation of this arrival there with Modi, officials of the ashram said. The Sabarmati Ashram served as the epicenter of the country's freedom struggle during Mahatma Gandhi's stay there.

As per the plan, Trump and Modi will embark on a 22-km roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport, where the US President will be accorded a grand welcome. After the roadshow, both the leaders will reach the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera area of the city. Authorities believe over one lakh people are expected to line up along the route of the roadshow, which has been named as 'India Road Show' by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

The city civic body is leaving no stone unturned to make the roadshow a memorable experience for the dignitaries as well as the people of Gujarat. "Hello Ahmedabad, Come,be a part of the 22 km long mega India Road Show. Let's showcase the best of Indian culture and diversity to the world. #Namaste Trump," Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra said in a tweet on Sunday. The civic body has invited artistes from almost all the states to perform during the roadshow.

There will be separate stage for each state at regular distance on the route and artistes from different states would perform on these 30-odd stages. After the roadshow, Trump and Modi would reach the stadium at Motera for the 'Namaste Trump' event, where the two leaders would address a gathering of around 1.10 lakh people. The cricket stadium at Motera is the world's largest with a capacity to accommodate 1.10 lakh spectators.

It has been completely rebuilt after demolishing the old one, which was built in 1982 with a seating capacity of 49,000 spectators. Ahead of the address by Trump and Modi, a mega cultural program will be held at the stadium where noted singer Kailesh Kher and many other artistes have been invited to entertain the crowd. The city police earlier said more than 10,000 security personnel, to be led by 25 senior IPS officers, will be deployed for the roadshow and the 'Namaste Trump' event.

The massive deployment will be in addition to officials of the United States Secret Service, and personnel of the National Security Guards (NSG) and the Special Protection Group (SPG) guarding the events. The police will be using the anti-drone technology to neutralize any suspicious drone on the route, officials said, adding that an anti-sniper team of the NSG will also be stationed along the route.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

