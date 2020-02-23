Agra decked up to welcome Trump; security forces fortify city, Taj Mahal

From massive billboards bearing greeting messages to street roundabouts decked with American and Indian flags, Agra is waiting to welcome President Donald Trump on Monday amid a huge security deployment across the city. Trump is slated to arrive in Agra on Monday evening after jointly attending with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the mega 'Namaste Trump' event at the newly built Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

The city administration is all geared up for the big day and preparations are in full swing to present the "best face of Agra". Agra's Divisional Commissioner Anil Kumar said Trump is slated to arrive at Kheria airbase in the evening where he will be treated to a variety of dances by a group of about 350 artists from Uttar Pradesh to the accompaniment of traditional instruments.

According to the schedule of the US president's visit released by the MEA on Sunday, Trump will arrive at the Agra Air Force station at 4:45 pm on Monday. After visiting Taj, he will emplane for Delhi at 6:45 pm. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will welcome the US president on his arrival at the airport, Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh said told PTI.

Huge billboards bearing images of Trump shaking hands with Modi have also been put up across the city to signify the friendship between the two countries. He said huge cutouts and billboards have also been planned to be put up at the airport by Sunday night.

Security has been deployed across the city, especially along the nearly 13-km route to be taken by Trump's convoy from the airport to the Amarvilas hotel, and in and around the Taj. "There will be a three-layer security tomorrow, the innermost being of the US Secret Service, followed by UP Police and paramilitary forces, and also NSG and PAC. Police commandos have also been deployed," Singh said, adding about 3,000 personnel will be guarding the city.

UP Police commandos and personnel of police and paramilitary forces also kept a tight vigil in and around the Taj Mahal premises. "Along the route, 21 designated areas have been marked, where a total of 3,000 artists will be showcasing different art and cultural forms of the regions, like Brij region (Mathura-Vrindavan), like Krishna Lila, dances themed on Radha, and other cultural assets of the region," Kumar said.

Over 15,000 school students will line up the streets on the convoy route holding American and Indian flags to welcome Trump as his motorcade passes through the city, Singh said. According to the Agra district magistrate, Trump is scheduled to arrive at the Taj Mahal complex at 5:15 pm on Monday and will spend about an hour at the famed 17th-century mausoleum built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan.

"The US president's convoy will travel till the Oberoi Amarvilas hotel situated near the East Gate of the Taj Mahal complex. From there the president, his family and members of high-level delegation accompanying him will move into eco-friendly golf carts to travel into the monument premises," Singh said. As per Supreme Court directions, petrol or diesel-operated vehicles are not permitted within 500 m of the Taj Mahal's gate.

"Many other world leaders prior to him have taken ride in golf carts only while visiting the Taj. So, it's a normal thing," Singh added. The administration has been busy the last few days in getting streets spruced up, walls beautified with thematic paintings and the lawns of the iconic Taj Mahal bedecked with flowers, so as to give the the historic city of Agra a makeover.

In main city, old roads are being repaired, road-dividers painted afresh, illegal hoardings and posters removed, and walls along the route that President Trump will take being decorated with paintings reflecting the Brij culture and architectural heritage of Agra. At many places, artworks greeting Trump have been made by artists, who are busy finishing walls ahead of the visit. Water is being sprayed regularly to ensure there is no dust.

Victorian-styled lampposts have been installed in many areas to improve the aesthetic look of the city. At the Taj Mahal premises, workers were seen cleaning the marbles and sandstones, while tourists made the most of the day as travel restrictions were to come in place in the city on Monday.

"The Taj Mahal will be closed to visitors from 11:30 am onwards on Monday in view of the security," a senior official of the ASI said. Water has been continuously discharged into Yamuna in the last few days to improve its environmental condition, and its banks have been cleaned of plastic and other waste.

In Taj Ganj, the area neighboring the mausoleum, many shops are sporting uniform signboards along the route to be taken by Trump's convoy as part of the plan to beautify the city. Guide Abdul Khan also gushed about Trump's visit, saying, it will "boost the stature of Agra and further boost tourism".

Satyendar Shukla, an auto-rickshaw driver said, "It is good that the city has been cleaned and beautified, but the administration and people should keep it like this regularly, not just for a VVIP visit."

