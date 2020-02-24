National cyber research, innovation centre opened in Hyderabad
As part of efforts to fight cyber crimes, a dedicated National Cyber Research and Innovation
Centre here was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Monday.
The government's aim wasto anticipatenew froms of cyber crime and prevent them and the centre here would play an
importantrole in helping the nation face cyber threats besides promoting innovation to keep it ahead of others in
the domain, he said. The centre, set up by the Bureau of Police Research and
Development at its Central Detective Training Institute, would undertake research and training to check cyber crime.
It was a critical part of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) established by the Centre to combat
cyber crime in a coordinated and effective manner, officials said.
It was very important to ensure that cyber technology was not misused. Unfortunately, the response of the police always
has been defensive which would not be effective given the fact that technology changesvery fast, Reddy said.
The Home Ministry conceptualised the cyber centre here appreciating the imperative of a dedicated centre that can
carry out researchand innovate new technology for making the lives of people better and to preempt the designs of those
involved in cyber crimes, he added. The Minister said selection of Hyderabad for the centre
was strategic as it figured among top world cities in information technology development with the presence of
organisations like CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), IIT and a slew of defence establishments and a
host of private IT companies. He emphasised on innovation in cyber crime research,
highlighting that criminals who exploit the lacunae of smart devices and high-end technology were clever and crafty.
Reddy urged the officials to make the centrea vibrantinstitution by augmenting resources and potential
available in Hyderabad. Pacts withCCMB, IIT, DRDO and others and
collaborationwithprivate partners besides continuous exploration of new areas through partnership programmes will
help promote innovation, Reddy said. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also on
several occasions highlighted that while cyber space was a source of great opportunity, cyber security has become a major
concern. The government has anticipatedthe danger of cyberthreat
and in the recent past has taken several landmark steps, including setting up of a dedicated division in October 2017
under the Ministry of Home Affairs for addressing the problem, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Hyderabad
- IIT
- Home Ministry
- DRDO
ALSO READ
Akbaruddin Owaisi seeks funds for temple, mosque in Hyderabad
Celebration after Hyderabad encounter shows people loosing faith in system: Centre to SC
Uber sets up over 100-people Uber Money team in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Bajrang Dal asks people to not celebrate Valentine's Day, pay tributes to Pulwama bravehearts
Doctor of Hyderabad-based hospital tries to commit suicide over misconduct allegations