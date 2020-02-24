BJP MLA takes on Hry Sports Minister over lack of facilities in stadium

Haryana BJP MLA Nirmal Rani on Monday pointed to lack of facilities in a sports stadium in her constituency, saying merely putting up four walls was not enough, causing embarrassment to her party which is part of the ruling coalition in the state. During the Question Hour in the State Assembly here, Rani, the BJP MLA from Ganaur seat, had sought to know from Sports Minister Sandeep Singh whether there was any proposal under consideration of the government to construct sports stadiums in Khubru and Purkhas villages of her constituency.

Singh replied that there was no such proposal as a stadium already exists in Purkhas. "A stadium is not made just by putting up walls on four sides," she said.

"There are no facilities in the stadium," she pointed out and sought details of the facilities there from the Sports Minister. When Speaker Gian Chand Gupta told her that seeking details of facilities in the stadium was not part of her question, she replied, "I had actually sought to know details of facilities in the stadium, but due to a clerical mistake (in her question tabled in the assembly) it is not there".

Congress legislator from Radaur in Yamunanagar district, Bishan Lal Saini, said there are several complaints of illegal mining, but Mines Minister Mool Chand Sharma said the government has acted wherever any such complaint has been received. Saini said many contractors were flouting norms and not issuing genuine bills to evade GST.

Congress member Dharam Singh Chhoker said "everyone knows that illegal mining is rampant, but government is not doing enough to curb it". Replying to another question raised by BJP member Abhe Singh Yadav, who had sought to know steps being taken to check the problem of stray cattle in his Mahendergarh constituency, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said the government has already initiated the process of setting up of Gaushalas and Gau Abhyaran (cow sanctuary) in the state.

Chautala also said all the Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to get the cow shelters constructed in villages as per requirement. Congress member Shamsher Singh Gogi sought to know how many trees had been axed on Karnal-Kaithal and Karnal-Assandh roads for their widening. The House was informed that 20,309 trees had been cut.

Forest Miniser Kanwar Pal also informed that the Forest Department will from now on contact the farmer concerned to give information about the trees that will be cut within the area of three metres of their land while constructing the roads. On a question raised by BJP member Krishan Lal Middha, Health Minister Anil Vij informed that Detailed Project Report approved by the government for establishment of medical college in Jind envisages its completion in three years in two phases, with Rs 524.23 crore in the first phase and Rs 129.63 crore in the second phase.

Asking a supplementary question, senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhary sought to know the fate of medical college which was to be set up in Bhiwani. "There has been a six-year delay in the project after it was announced," she pointed out.

However, Vij told her that during the Congress regime, only announcement was made whereas the "real work" on the project was undertaken during the previous BJP and the present BJP-JJP dispensation. Congress legislator Mamman Khan from Ferozpur Jhirka constituency in Mewat raised the issue of shortage of teaching staff in schools of his constituency.

The House was informed that out of 2,875 sanctioned posts of teachers including head masters, Post Graduate Teacher, Trained Graduate Teachers and primary teachers, 1355 were lying vacant. "There are some subjects where many schools don't have any teachers to teach those subjects. There is a huge shortage of teachers, but every time the government gives assurance that these will be filled up within three months, but nothing happens," he said.

Later, during the Zero Hour period, several members from the ruling and opposition benches raised various issues concerning their constituencies. When Congress member Kiran Choudhary was told by the Speaker that her Calling Attention Notice had been rejected, she told the Chair that "it should have been accepted as the issue raised pertained to depleting forest cover in Aravalis".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

