Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Minorities Commission demands imposition of curfew in violence-hit areas

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 19:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 19:51 IST
Delhi Minorities Commission demands imposition of curfew in violence-hit areas

The Delhi Minorities Commission on Tuesday appealed to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for imposition of curfew in violence-affected areas, after 10 people were killed in clashes and arson over the new citizenship law. In a letter to Baijal, DMC chairman Zafarul Islam Khan expressed apprehension that violence may escalate after departure of the visiting US president Donald Trump.

"The situation may worsen tomorrow after President Trump leaves tonight. Please treat this as urgent as any delay will result in more loss of lives and damage," Khan said in his letter demanding imposition of curfew in the violence-hit areas. He also requested the Lt Governor to direct the police to check violence and take action against those involved in it.

Khan also issued a notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Northeast district for sending more forces to the affected areas. The DMC has also asked the DCP Northeast to file his reply and action taken report on a number of connected issues, and help people wishing to leave the area and escort injured to reach nearby hospitals, he said.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said 10 people, including one policeman, have been killed in the violence in northeast Delhi and they are responding to incidents involving anti-social elements. Fifty-six police personnel and 130 civilians were injured so far, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Indo-UK joint military exercise concludes

The 13-day-long Indo-UK joint military exercise -- Ajeya Warrior -- Concluded on Tuesday in Salisbury Plains of the United kingdom, a defence spokesman said here on Tuesday. The 5th edition of the joint military exercise had commenced at th...

3 borders adjoining northeast Delhi sealed, liquor shops closed in Ghaziabad

Amid violence over the amended citizenship law, the district administration here has sealed three borders adjoining northeast Delhi and shut down bars and pubs in Ghaziabad, officials said on Tuesday. District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey...

Venomous statements by leaders to blame for Delhi violence,

The Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD on Tuesday launched a veiled attack on the BJP forthe violence that erupted in Delhi, and questioned the failure of police to control law and order in the national capital.Addressing a press meet here, RJD natio...

Delhi Police got adequate forces from MHA: Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik

Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday denied that the Delhi Police havent got adequate forces from the Ministry of Home Affairs MHA to control the riots that erupted in the north-east district of the national capital on Monday. Some...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020