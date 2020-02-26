Left Menu
J&K L-G Advisor K K Sharma to head reconstituted Board of Technical Education

  • Jammu
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 15:49 IST
  • Created: 26-02-2020 15:49 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has reconstituted the Board of Technical Education which would be headed by K K Sharma, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, as its chairman, an official spokesman said on Wednesday. "In pursuance of Section-5 of the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of Technical Education Act, 2002 and in supersession of all previous government orders on the subject, sanction is hereby accorded to the re-constitution of J&K Board of Technical Education," an official spokesman said quoting an order issued by General Administration Department here.

Sharma, advisor to the Lt Governor G C Murmu, will be the chairman of the 24-member reconstituted board, the spokesman said. The members of the board included Financial Commissioner (Finance department), Principal Secretaries Technical education department and Planning, Development and Monitoring department and Commissioner Secretaries Industries and Commerce and Public Works (Roads and Buildings Department).

Director, Industries and Commerce from both divisions of Jammu and Kashmir, Director Technical Education, Chief Engineers (Roads and Buildings) Jammu as well as Kashmir, Secretary Board of School Education were some of the other members, the spokesman said. He said Secretary, J&K Board of Technical Education will be the member secretary, the spokesman said adding that the reconstituted board also included heads of various educational institutions.

