Centre will enact law to ban online sale of MTP pills: Shingne

The Central government will bring a new law banning the online sale of MTP (Medical Termination

of Pregnancy) pills, Maharashtra FDA Minister Rajendra Shingne told the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Shingne also said the state government would later explore if such law can be modified or a new law enacted.

"In the last five years, 66 cases were registered for various violations in the online sale of medicines," he said.

Shingne said action was taken against such violations as the online sale of medicines without a medical prescription

is banned. "The Centre's law (banning the online sale of MTP)

will be enacted soon and then we can see if we can make changes accordingly for the state and bring a separate law,"

he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.