Bundi accident: Rajasthan CM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to next of kin of deceased
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to next of the kin of the deceased who lost their lives after a bus fell into a river in Bundi earlier on Wednesday. Compensation of Rs 40,000 each will be provided to the injured.
As many as 24 people were killed after a private bus plunged into the Mej river in Bundi earlier today. Five injured were referred to Kota Hospital for treatment. The Rajasthan government announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the families of the deceased. (ANI)
