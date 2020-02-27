Man held, 1.5 kg ganja seized

A man was arrested after he was found carrying 1.5 kg of ganja at Ghatkopar Metro Railway station here, police said on Thursday. The accused, Shailesh Pansare (29), was arrested late on Wednesday night, a police officer said. "Pansare stays in Versova in Mumbai. After he got down at the Ghatkopar metro railway station, he was found carrying 1.5 kg ganja during a security check," Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Goyal (Zone X) said.

"We are trying to find out the source of the ganja and to whom it was planned to be supplied," he added. The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the officer said.

