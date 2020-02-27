Land acquisition work for border haat to start from Mar 9

Land acquisition work for the proposed border haat at Kathalia in Tripura's Sepahijala

district will start from March 9, an official said on Thursday.

An Indo-Bangla team on Wednesday held a meeting and agreed to allocate 1.3 acre of land each for the setting up of

the border haat and that land acquisition work would commence from March 9, Additional District Magistrate, Sepahijala,

Udayan Sinha said. The Indian side in the meeting was led by the District

Magistrate of Sepahajala CK Jamatia while Jakir Hussain, the Deputy Commissioner of Comilla led the Bangladesh side, Sinha

said. Both the countries had earlier decided to establish

more border haats to reduce smuggling and trans-border crime. Tripura already has two border haats - Srinagar in

South Tripura district and Kamalasagar in Sepahijala district. Border Haat, is a special market place located exactly

on the Zero line between India and Bangladesh, where both Indian and Bangladeshi citizens of nearby area can visit and

purchase the goods from vendors, who are also from both countries in equal numbers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.