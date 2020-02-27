Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pay taxes honestly to generate funds for development works: Prasad

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dehradun
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 20:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 20:22 IST
Pay taxes honestly to generate funds for development works: Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday more and more people in the country should honestly pay their taxes to generate the funds required for development works Inaugurating the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal's (ITAT) Circuit Bench in Dehradun, the Union minister of law and justice said that he shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concern that a very small percentage of the country's total population was paying taxes.

"Only two crore people in a country with a population of 130 crore fall in the category of tax-paying professionals. Is this fair where people are prospering?" Prasad asked "Under the leadership of PM Modi we are trying to build a more honest India. More and more people should honestly pay their taxes. The government will see to it that the funds thus generated goes to the country's development," he said.         The Union minister said the Circuit Bench of the tribunal in Dehradun will spare people of the state the trouble of going all the way to Delhi again and again in short intervals for hearing of their appeals.

Thanking Prasad, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said the circuit bench of the tribunal in Dehradun was a great gift to the people of the state as it will save both time and money As many as 800 Income Tax-related appeals from Uttarakhand which are pending before the Delhi bench of the tribunal will be transferred to the ITAT's circuit bench at Dehradun.

ITAT president PP Bhatt said opening a circuit bench of the tribunal in Dehradun was part of an endeavour to take justice to people's doorstep.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Fit-again Jinghan, Jeje called up for 18-day national football camp

Defender Sandeep Jinghan and striker Jeje Lalpekhlua on Thursday returned to the fold for the 18-day national football camp ahead of Indias FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier against Qatar in Bhubaneswar Indias World Cup qualifier against Qatar ...

Afghan delegation to meet Taliban in Doha: government

Kabul, Feb 27 AFP An Afghan government delegation is going to Doha to make initial contacts with the Taliban, a senior official said Thursday, days before the signing of a historic deal in Qatar to withdraw US troops The accord would see th...

NIA denies reports of Pulwama accused getting bail

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Thursday denied reports that a special court had granted bail to an accused in the Pulwama terror attack case in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed In a statement, the agency said the bail was grant...

Nigeria: Researchers Develop App to Address cattle rustling

Nigerian researchers have developed a software application solutions for cattle rustling. The app is designed to address the frequent deadly clashes between herders and host communities in the country.According to the researchers, the app i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020