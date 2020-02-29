CM Thackeray visits Metro work site

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday witnessed ongoing work of the Colaba- Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor in the city Thackeray visited the site at the proposed Sahar Road Station and expressed satisfaction about the work, an official statement said.

He was accompanied by his son and Mumbai Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray and officials of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation At Sahar Road station 48 percent tunneling is complete while overall 59 percent work on the route is complete, according to the statement...

