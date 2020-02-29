DRI arrests one in Kolkata for evading customs duty

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday said it has arrested one person here for allegedly evading customs duty of around Rs 9 crore while importing edible oil The accused was involved in "fradulent imports of canola oil in the guise of crude mustard oil" by showing that it was produced in Bangladesh to avail benefit of zero customs duty under SAFTA agreement, the agency said in a statement.

The DRI said canola oil, a genetically modified product, cannot have its origin in Bangladesh as the neighbouring country has only one GM food crop, brinjal The major producers of canola oil are Canada, the US, Australia and Germany, DRI said..

