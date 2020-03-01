Sonowal perfoms ''bhumi pujan'' to begin bridge construction

The construction work of the Rs 2,608 crore extradosed road bridge over Brahmaputra here began on Sunday with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal performing 'bhumi pujan' The 8.4-kilometer-long extradosed bridge will be the first of its kind in the Northeast, and it will connect Guwahati and North Guwahati at Bharalumukh.

At an official function here, Sonowal performed the 'bhumi pujan' to mark the inauguration of the construction of the bridge "The proposed bridge will revolutionise connectivity across the Brahmaputra," Sonowal said.

The six-lane bridge will have approach roads on both sides of the Brahmaputra, while the actual bridge over the river will be 1.24 km The project is estimated to be completed within four years.

The foundation stone of the bridge was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 9, 2019.

