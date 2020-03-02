Rain lashes Beed district

Unseasonal rains lashed Beeddistrict in Maharashtra on Sunday for nearly four hours,damaging crops and affecting normal life

The Beed city also received light to medium showersfor about an hour in the afternoon, bringing down thetemperature

In Chinchwan village, a man was injured after he wasstruck by lightning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

