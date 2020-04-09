India considers initiatives to check COVID-19 as efforts to jointly deal with it in SAARC region without being bound by formalities: Sources.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 14:24 IST
India considers initiatives to check COVID-19 as efforts to jointly deal with it in SAARC region without being bound by formalities: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.