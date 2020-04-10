With 210 persons testing positive on Friday, number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rises to 1,574: state health department. PTI MR KRK KRKPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 19:51 IST
With 210 persons testing positive on Friday, number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rises to 1,574: state health department. PTI MR KRK KRK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra