Home Minister Amit Shah reviews lockdown situation across India; takes stock of supply of essential commodities: Officials.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 19:53 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah reviews lockdown situation across India; takes stock of supply of essential commodities: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- India