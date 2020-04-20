Govt against fake news of all kinds; everybody must cooperate in fight against COVID-19 in 'one people, one India' spirit: Prakash Javadekar.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 14:35 IST
Govt against fake news of all kinds; everybody must cooperate in fight against COVID-19 in 'one people, one India' spirit: Prakash Javadekar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.