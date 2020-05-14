'Overpowering suspicious circumstances' exist to suggest that Congress trying its best to save Nirav Modi: BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 12:36 IST
'Overpowering suspicious circumstances' exist to suggest that Congress trying its best to save Nirav Modi: BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad.
ALSO READ
Michigan Congressman Amash weighs third-party presidential bid
Democrat Mfume retakes Maryland congressional seat in special election
Minor children of UP Congress leader move SC, seek his release from jail
Punjab Congress asks people to raise tricolour from rooftops on May 1
U.S. congressional Democrats push for coronavirus medical supply czar