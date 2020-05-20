Pakistan must implement actions prescribed by anti-terror watchdog FATF in containing terrorism: French envoy Lenain to PTI.

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....
Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...
Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....
Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the AAP government to ensure that all the persons who did not get ration despite having e-coupons be provided ration by Thursday evening. The direction was issued by a bench of Justices Hima Kohli ...
Kolkata Police personnel, angry over their deployment in city areas where they claimed that the chances of contracting COVID-19 were high, allegedly gheraoed and damaged the vehicle of an officer of the force on Wednesday, prompting Chief M...
British aircraft engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce is cutting at least 9,000 jobs due to collapse in demand for air travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic. We are proposing a major reorganisation of our business to adapt to the new level o...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that a programme to track and trace those suspected of having been in contact with people who have tested positive for COVID-19 would be in place by June 1. He said the government would...