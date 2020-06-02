Left Menu
Health Ministry says 14 countries with cumulative population almost equal to that of India have reported 55.2 times more COVID-19 deaths.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 16:19 IST
OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Depression forms in Gulf, heavy rain threat for south Mexico

A tropical depression that formed Monday in the Gulf of Mexico is forecast to become a tropical storm in coming hours, with heavy rains already causing deadly flash flooding in parts of southern Mexico and Central America. The US National H...

Krishnendu Majumdar becomes first person of colour to be appointed BAFTA chair

Award-winning television producer Krishnendu Majumdar is the first person to be named as the chairperson of BAFTA in its 73 year-long history, the British Academy has announced. Majumdar, who succeeds Pippa Harris to the post, is also the y...

Russia's rail link to port of Murmansk severed by bridge collapse

Russian Railways has halted passenger and cargo rail transport between the northern port of Murmansk and the rest of Russia after the collapse of the only railway bridge linking the two, the national rail company said on Tuesday.The foundat...

Vande Bharat mission:CIAL has received about 10,000 evacuees

The Cochin International Airport CIAL here has received close to 10,000 evacuees since the Centre launched its Vande Bharat Mission in the first week of last month to bring home Indians stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an airpo...
