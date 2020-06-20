It's clearly a lame attempt to obfuscate truth, says Congress on PMO clarification on PM Modi's comments that no one entered Indian territory.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 20-06-2020 18:10 IST
It's clearly a lame attempt to obfuscate truth, says Congress on PMO clarification on PM Modi's comments that no one entered Indian territory.
ALSO READ
Plea to declare PM CARES Fund as a 'public authority' under RTI not maintainable: PMO to HC
Delhi HC to hear on Aug 28 plea challenging PMO's decision to deny RTI on PM-CARES Fund
Ramping up bed capacity should be topmost priority in handling COVID-19: LG Baijal
Presidents of various parties will take part in the virtual meet called by PM on Ladakh face-off: PMO.
PM Modi takes stock of pandemic situation in different states and UTs, including Delhi, in meeting with officials: PMO.