Record one-day jump of 1,690 COVID-19 cases pushes tally to 36,117 in West Bengal; toll now 1,023 with 23 more deaths: Health dept.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-07-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 20:35 IST
Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

J-K: Record 1,500 domiciles issued in a day in Bhaderwah

In a major rural outreach programme to provide villagers residing in far off areas with domicile certificates, the administration in Jammu and Kashmirs Doda district on Thursday issued 1,500 such certificates to hamlet dwellers in a day at ...

Delhi Minorities Commission blames BJP leaders for February riots in report

A fact finding report on the north-east Delhi riots released on Thursday by the Delhi Minorities Commission DMC pointed fingers at BJP leaders for inciting people through speeches during the Assembly elections. The 130-page report, already ...

Pak did not give unhindered consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: India

India on Thursday said Pakistan did not give unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional consular access to Indian death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav in violation of an order by an international tribunal and its officials left the meeting venu...

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 9 pm. . LGD42 RJ-HC-PILOT-2NDLD PETITION Rajasthan HC puts off hearing dissident MLAs petition till Friday Jaipur A division bench of the Rajasthan High Court will hear Friday after...
