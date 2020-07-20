Special CBI court to record BJP leader L K Advani's statement in Babri mosque demolition case on July 24 through video conferencing.

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....
Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...
Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...
The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...
Rajasthan High Court on Monday issued a notice to state Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup on a contempt petition claiming violation of an earlier order to get the bungalow allotted to former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje vacated. A division b...
American actress Amber Heard told Londons High Court that her ex-husband Johnny Depp had threatened to kill her, testifying on Monday as a witness in the Hollywood stars libel action against a British tabloid.Depp is suing News Group Newspa...
Polands foreign minister says he is expecting to leave his job in the near future. Jacek Czaputowicz spoke amid talk of a major reshuffle in the right-wing government following the recent re-election of President Andrzej Duda, the governmen...
A special CBI court on Monday set July 24 for recording the statement of former deputy prime minister L K Advani in the Babri mosque demolition case. His statement under section 313 of CrPC will be recorded through video conferencing...