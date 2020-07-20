Left Menu
Special CBI court to record BJP leader L K Advani's statement in Babri mosque demolition case on July 24 through video conferencing.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-07-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 16:04 IST
Babri mosque demolition case: Advani to depose on July 24; MM Joshi on July 23

A special CBI court on Monday set July 24 for recording the statement of former deputy prime minister L K Advani in the Babri mosque demolition case. His statement under section 313 of CrPC will be recorded through video conferencing...
