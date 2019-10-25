IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu appointed Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir: Official spokesperson.

IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu-Kashmir while Radha Krishna Mathur will take over the position of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, the official spokesperson said on Friday.

Meanwhile, Satya Pal Malik has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa.

