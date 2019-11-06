International Development News
Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, PM Narendra Modi asks Union ministers to avoid making unnecessary statements on the issue: Sources.

Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, PM Narendra Modi asks Union ministers to avoid making unnecessary statements on the issue: Sources.

Latest News

Family tells how 13-year-old boy hid siblings in Mexico massacre

After watching gunmen shoot dead his mother and two brothers, 13-year-old Devin Langford hid six surviving siblings in nearby bushes and walked for miles in a rugged expanse of northern Mexico to get help.The harrowing account was given by ...

London court rejects ENRC's attempt to challenge UK Fraud Office

A London judge has dismissed ENRCs request for a legal challenge of the UK Serious Fraud Offices SFO six-year investigation into allegations of fraud, bribery and corruption at the mining company.The SFO confirmed on Wednesday that Eurasian...

Oil from northeastern Syria being used for local communities -U.S. State Dept

The oil extracted in northeastern Syria is being used by the local authorities for their own benefit, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday, apparently contradicting President Donald Trumps suggestion last month that U.S. ene...

UPDATE 6-Moon-Abe meeting "encouraging" for Seoul-Tokyo ties -senior US diplomat

The United States was very encouraged by a recent meeting between the leaders of South Korea and Japan, a senior U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday, amid heightened tensions that could undercut three-way security cooperation on North Korea. U....
