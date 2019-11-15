Daiichi seeks enforcement of Rs 3500-crore arbitration award granted to it by Singapore tribunal in case against Singh brothers.

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....
Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...
Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....
The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....
Nikola Jokic had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Paul Millsap also scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Brooklyn Nets 101-93 on Thursday night. Will Barton scored 17 points and Jerami Grant had 12 poin...
At least two people were injured and some churches and homes damaged after a powerful earthquake struck eastern Indonesia, although residents who had fled to high ground fearing a tsunami had started returning, the disaster agency said on F...
A district court in Tamil Nadu has sentenced a sub-inspector in Rameswaram to life imprisonment for murdering an interrogator in his chamber in 2014. The sub-inspector identified as Kalidas shot an interrogator named Seyed Mohammed in 2014....
India skipper Virat Kohli fell for a second-ball duck on Friday but Mayank Agarwals 91 not out kept the hosts on course for a significant first-innings lead against Bangladesh on day two of the opening test. India were cruising at 188-3 at ...