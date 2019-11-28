BJP making shameless attempt to subvert democracy in Maha: Cong Pres Sonia Gandhi at CPP meeting.

... ...
US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...
While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....
Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...
Decorated Indian boxer Vikas Krishan has made his first breakthrough in the amateur circuit since putting his professional career on hold by getting selected for the upcoming South Asian Games SAG in Nepal in a new weight category. The 27-y...
TMC wins Kaliaganj Assembly seat in West Bengal by 2,304votes EC official....
The countrys largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has set up an interim council that will oversee the sales and after-sales SAS function of the firm after Sanjay Bhan quit as head of the division, industry sources said. After a 30-year s...
French police started moving migrants from an illegal camp site in northern Paris on Thursday, as the government aims to show it is taking a tougher stance on illegal immigration. Local police said in a statement they would be moving betwee...