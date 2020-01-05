BJP will form govt in Delhi under leadership of Narendra Modi: party president Amit Shah
BJP will form govt in Delhi under leadership of Narendra Modi: party president Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
