BJP, AAP want to spread hatred in society; Cong does not do that: Rahul.

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
Rajya Sabha lawmaker P Wilson on Tuesday raised the alarming emergency prevailing in the appointment of judges alleging that the Central government is sitting on recommendations even as most High Courts are functioning with only 50 per cent...
Irelands data protection commissioner has launched an inquiry into the processing of personal data of users of the Tinder dating app, it said on Tuesday. The identified issues pertain to MTCH Technology Services Limiteds ongoing processing ...
Following the announcement of disinvestment of LIC by Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the budget session, the employees of LIC are staging protests in different states of the country. LICs northern zone insurance employees ...
Italian side Torino have parted ways with manager Walter Mazzarri after a run of four defeats in all competitions and replaced him with Moreno Longo, the Serie A club said on Tuesday. Mazzarri, who took charge at Torino in January 2018, lea...