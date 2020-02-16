We stand by our decision on Article 370, CAA and will remain so: PM Modi in Varanasi.

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...
Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
Jammu and Kashmir administration has asked the drawing and disbursing officers DDOs to credit all the wrongly parked balances into the exchequer within a weeks time, an official spokesman said on Sunday. The amounts parked in the accounts h...
Markets regulator Sebi is looking to prepare and implement a governance structure, which is custom-made to suit to the needs of business, and advising its staff of their obligations to ensure ongoing compliance. The regulator plans to prepa...
A self-styled godman and two others were booked on Saturday in Mumbra for allegedly dupingfive persons of Rs 20 lakh, Thane police said. Baba Kalim Shah Varshi and his accomplices Yakeen andFazal told complainant Sohel Qureshi that they cou...
Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Sunday visited churches in Old Goa, including the Basilica of Bom Jesus where relics of St Francis Xavier are preserved.He also paid a visit to the Institute Mater Dei Santa Monica, a church i...