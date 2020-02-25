World 'simply not ready' for virus spread: WHO China mission chief.

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....
Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...
Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...
With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the rumor mongers are a...
India and the US on Tuesday said they support an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned reconciliation process that results in a sustainable peace, cessation of violence and elimination of terror safe havens. The assertion in a joint statement came af...
By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Feb 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A U.S. lawmaker on Tuesday introduced a bill that would add a gender-neutral option to U.S. passports in a move advocates said would advance the rights of LGBT people but whi...
The Federal Aviation Administration FAA on Tuesday proposed that airlines complete inspections on a key component that could make Boeing 737 MAX airplanes vulnerable to lighting strikes and interference from high-power radio frequency trans...
Two more people were infected with the coronavirus in France on Tuesday, one a French man returning from a trip in the Lombardy region of Italy, the other a young Chinese woman returning to France from a trip to China, authorities said.Heal...