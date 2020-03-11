Digvijaya claims Scindia was roped in by BJP after Shivraj Singh Chouhan failed to topple Cong govt in MP; alleges MLAs offered huge money.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
