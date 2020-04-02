Measures like turning school in every panchayat into quarantine centre helped deal with arrival of migrants: Bihar DyCM Sushil Modi.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 16:33 IST
Measures like turning school in every panchayat into quarantine centre helped deal with arrival of migrants: Bihar DyCM Sushil Modi.
