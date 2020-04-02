Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndianOil says petrol, diesel prices in states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka have gone up from Apr 1 due to hike in state VAT.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 20:41 IST
IndianOil says petrol, diesel prices in states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka have gone up from Apr 1 due to hike in state VAT.

IndianOil says petrol, diesel prices in states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka have gone up from Apr 1 due to hike in state VAT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

A record 10 million sought US jobless aid in past 2 weeks

More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week doubling a record high set just one week earlier a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Combined with last weeks report th...

Iran's parliament speaker tests positive, is in quarantine

Irans parliament says speaker Ali Larijani has tested positive for the new coronavirus and is in quarantine. Larijani is the highest-ranking official within Irans government to test positive for the virus and the COVID-19 illness it causes....

U.S. eases ban on gay blood donors amid coronavirus

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, April 2 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The United States eased its policy on gay and bisexual men donating blood on Thursday due to rising concerns about blood supplies during the coronavirus crisis.The Food and ...

Govt allows select exporters to ship formulations

The government has allowed exporters having advance licences to ship formulations that have been placed under restricted category.&#160; &#160; &#160; &#160; On March 3, exports of 13 APIs and 13 formulations, including paracetamol, vitami...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020