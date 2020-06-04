Left Menu
Development News Edition

A robot walks into a bar, helps make a cocktail

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 04-06-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 12:13 IST
A robot walks into a bar, helps make a cocktail
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

One robot makes cocktails from 25 bottles hanging upside-down from the ceiling, another carves perfect ice balls in the fraction of the time it takes a human with a knife and an ice pick. Robo-bartenders are shaking up South Korea's cafe and bar culture as the country transitions from intensive social distancing to what the government calls "distancing in daily life".

And they look snazzy doing it too. In a tailored vest and bow tie, six-foot-tall Cabo narrates his actions as he carves ice for a whisky on the rocks behind the bar at Coffee Bar K in Seoul.

"Do you see this? A beautiful ice ball has been made. Enjoy some cold whisky," he says in Korean. Cabo made his debut in 2017, but his presence is particularly reassuring now as the bar looks to encourage customers to return to entertainment facilities after the coronavirus outbreak.

"Since this space is usually filled with people, customers tend to feel very anxious," said Choi Won-woo, a human bartender who assembles the drinks. "I think they would feel safer if the robot makes and serves the ice rather than if we were to do it ourselves." At the Cafe Bot Bot Bot coffee bar, where the robot arm shakes up mojitos and other cocktails, manager Kim Tae-wan also pointed out that the 'drink bot' can provide a consistent quality to their mixes that human bartenders can't.

Customers seemed encouraged by the safety the robots provided, though one pointed out a critical quality the robo-bartenders lacked. "It's a little disappointing that you can't talk to the bartenders," said 21-year-old university student Moon Seong-eun.

"One of the good things about going to a bar to drink is that you can chat to them about the drinks or about my worries."

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Etihad to resume transit flights after UAE lifts suspension

Abu Dhabis Etihad Airways will resume carrying transit passengers from certain destinations on June 10 after the United Arab Emirates government lifted a suspension on those flights.Passengers from 20 cities in Europe, Asia and Australia wi...

FTSE 100 retreats after rallying on recovery optimism

Londons FTSE 100 dipped from three-month highs on Thursday following strong gains earlier in the week on bets of a rebound in post-coronavirus economic activity, while energy firms tracked a fall in oil prices. The blue-chip index was down ...

European shares inch lower ahead of ECB meeting, carmakers drag

A European stock market rally paused on Thursday, with investors focussing on a European Central Bank meeting where policymakers are expected to provide more aid for the battered euro zone economy.The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0....

Google pledges USD 37 million to fight racism

Google CEO Sunder Pichai has pledged USD 37 million to fight racism in the wake of a nationwide protest in the US against the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd. In an email to his employees on Wednesday, the Indian-American...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020