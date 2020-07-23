Left Menu
South Africa to roll out free sanitary products for vulnerable women and girls

South Africa to roll out free sanitary products for vulnerable women and girls
Image Credit: Twitter (@maite_nkoana)

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has said that the department has forged partnerships that will see it rolling out free sanitary products to vulnerable women and girls in poor communities, according to a news report by South Africa Government News Agency.

Mashabane said this when she outlined the Ministry's budget priorities for the year ahead in a virtual mini-plenary of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

She said this amid concerns over the lack of access to menstrual health and hygiene products by indigent women and girls, products such as sanitary towels, water, and soap, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"On our part, the Department of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities have contributed to the COVID-19 response plan with a particular focus on mitigating the negative impact of the pandemic on women, youth, and persons with disabilities.

"The Department has also partnered with the Department of Social Development, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and WaterAid to ensure Menstrual Hygiene Management is accessible to vulnerable women and girls, "said Mashabane.

While the United Nations Population Fund is an agency that promotes the rights of women and girls in areas of reproductive health and gender equality, WaterAid is an international NGO that works in the area of water, sanitation, and hygiene.

"Furthermore, the Department has been participating actively in government structures to coordinate the response to COVID-19, including key workstreams and the National Joint Operations. This is to ensure that interventions are deliberately targeted at these sectors and that these sectors benefit from social and economic relief packages, "she added.

