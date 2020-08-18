Uganda Civil Aviation Authority launches EGP system to unclog procurement process

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) on August 18 has launched the Electronic Government Procurement System (EGP) a government steers system that is expected to unclog the procurement process, according to a news report by Chimp Reports.

The aviation body is one of 10 government agencies that have been picked by the government to pilot the system which is expected to revolutionize government operations and consequently improve efficiency in service delivery.

Speaking at the launch, Ag. Director-General, Fred K. Bamwesigye said UCAA was picked among the piloting agencies because it has scored several national firsts in the implementation of Government programs.

"The current use of our internal E-procurement system, which has provided continuous process improvement in our Procurement cycle, is one such measure. Notably, the Authority consistently maintains compliance with all procurement procedures and performed satisfactorily in the PPDA audit for FY2018/19, "he said.

Bamwesigye thanked Management of Public Procurement & Disposal of Public Assets (PPDA) for continuously facilitating, sharing knowledge, and providing the necessary documentation, tools, and techniques in skilling our procurement team in readiness for the new system.

The DG also expressed confidence about the level of seriousness exercised in building capacity for our staff, including, but not limited to professionalism and practical application of the principles being referred to.

He, therefore, called on consultants and suppliers to religiously follow and adhere to the procurement principles and practices as laid down in the PPDA Act & Regulations.

"This shall go a long way in improving both efficiency and effectiveness in the Contracts Committee's decisionmaking process. This is because the law requires us to be cautious and measured in our approval in order not to expose the government to liabilities"