Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority launches EGP system to unclog procurement process

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 18-08-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 16:25 IST
Uganda Civil Aviation Authority launches EGP system to unclog procurement process
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@UgandaCAA)

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) on August 18 has launched the Electronic Government Procurement System (EGP) a government steers system that is expected to unclog the procurement process, according to a news report by Chimp Reports.

The aviation body is one of 10 government agencies that have been picked by the government to pilot the system which is expected to revolutionize government operations and consequently improve efficiency in service delivery.

Speaking at the launch, Ag. Director-General, Fred K. Bamwesigye said UCAA was picked among the piloting agencies because it has scored several national firsts in the implementation of Government programs.

"The current use of our internal E-procurement system, which has provided continuous process improvement in our Procurement cycle, is one such measure. Notably, the Authority consistently maintains compliance with all procurement procedures and performed satisfactorily in the PPDA audit for FY2018/19, "he said.

Bamwesigye thanked Management of Public Procurement & Disposal of Public Assets (PPDA) for continuously facilitating, sharing knowledge, and providing the necessary documentation, tools, and techniques in skilling our procurement team in readiness for the new system.

The DG also expressed confidence about the level of seriousness exercised in building capacity for our staff, including, but not limited to professionalism and practical application of the principles being referred to.

He, therefore, called on consultants and suppliers to religiously follow and adhere to the procurement principles and practices as laid down in the PPDA Act & Regulations.

"This shall go a long way in improving both efficiency and effectiveness in the Contracts Committee's decisionmaking process. This is because the law requires us to be cautious and measured in our approval in order not to expose the government to liabilities"

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Volunteers brave risks to give Belarus protesters medical aid, food

When protests erupted after the disputed election in Belarus, Anna Koval transformed the office of the travel agency she runs in central Minsk into the headquarters of a volunteer operation helping casualties of a police crackdown.Her group...

Real Estate Sector is Ripe for Digital Disruption: Homes247.in Founder Mr. Priyatham Kumar

Homes247.in recently launched integrated Online and Offline features that enable buyers to conduct virtual visits, negotiate book a home with essentially zero physical contact Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoirWith the crisis still loomi...

COVID-19: SC refuses to direct transfer of contributions made to PM CARES to NDRF

The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to direct the Centre to transfer the contributions made to the PM CARES Fund for battling the COVID-19 pandemic to the National Disaster Response Fund NDRF saying both are entirely different funds with sepa...

FEATURE -Businesses working with slavery survivors in India seek ways to offset COVID

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, Aug 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - B himavva Chalwadi, the supervisor of a laundry in Goa, is back behind the counter but it is not business as usual.A trafficking survivor, 35-year-old Chalwadi has been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020