Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr. Harold Moody: Google doodle on Jamaican-born physician, UK’s first civil right movement founder

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-09-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 23:40 IST
Dr. Harold Moody: Google doodle on Jamaican-born physician, UK’s first civil right movement founder
Dr. Harold Moody’s determination to improve the lives of those around him wasn’t limited to his medical practice Image Credit: Google doodle

Google today dedicates a beautiful doodle to Dr. Harold Moody, a Jamaican-born physician who emigrated to the United Kingdom. He is also famous for raising campaign in the UK against racial prejudice and established the League of Coloured Peoples in 1931 with the support of the Quakers.

Dr. Harold Moody was born in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1882, the son of pharmacist Charles Ernest Moody and his wife Christina Emmeline Ellis. On this day in 1904, Dr. Harold Moody arrived in the UK from Jamaica to pursue his medical studies at King's College London. Alongside his medical work, he dedicated his life to campaigning for racial equality and advocating against discrimination.

In March 1931, Dr. Harold Moody formed and became president of the League of Coloured Peoples (LCP), which was concerned with racial equality and civil rights in Britain and elsewhere in the world. Its first members included C. L. R. James, Jomo Kenyatta, Una Marson, and Paul Robeson.

Dr. Harold Moody also campaigned against racial prejudice in the armed forces, and is credited with overturning the Special Restriction Order (or Coloured Seamen's Act) of 1925, a discriminatory measure that sought to provide subsidies to merchant shipping employing only British nationals and required alien seamen (many of whom had served the United Kingdom during the First World War) to register with their local police. Many black and Asian British nationals had no proof of identity and were made redundant. In 1933, he became involved in the Coloured Men's Institute, founded by Kamal Chunchie as a religious, social and welfare centre for sailors.

Dr. Harold Moody's determination to improve the lives of those around him wasn't limited to his medical practice—he simultaneously focused his attention on combating racial injustice as well. He founded the League of Coloured Peoples in 1931 with the mission to fight for racial equality both in the UK and around the world. The group pushed for change, at a government level, to combat discrimination in its many forms.

Google dedicates an artist doodle to Dr. Harold Moody on September 1, the day of his arrival in the UK.

Also Read: Aya Kōda: Google doodle on Japanese novelist, essayist on her 116th birthday

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Wanting to social distance, biking surges in North America's largest city

Cycling is undergoing a renaissance in the congested Mexican capital, North Americas largest metropolis, and home to over 20 million, as residents seek to social distance and avoid public transportation amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic...

Facebook axes small Russian troll network ahead of election

Facebook said Tuesday that it removed a small network of accounts and pages linked to Russias Internet Research Agency, the troll factory that has used social media accounts to sow political discord in the U.S. since the 2016 presidential e...

Trump's physician denies president had a stroke in November

U.S. President Donald Trump did not have a stroke and remains healthy, his physician said on Tuesday in response to a new book suggesting Vice President Mike Pence was put on standby to assume presidential powers during a sudden Trump medic...

Incident of stone pelting reported in UP's Moradabad over children plucking leaves from tree

An incident of stone-pelting between two groups was reported in Surya Nagar area of Moradabad on Sunday after children allegedly plucked leaves from a mango tree. The incident was also captured on CCTV.We have registered a case in the incid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020