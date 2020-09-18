Kenya Airways decides to resume flights to Tanzania from September 21

Kenya Airways (KQ) has decided to resume scheduled flights to Dar es salaam and other destinations in Tanzania with effect from Monday, September 21, according to a news report by The Citizen.

The new development comes after authorities reached an amicable resolution to an aviation market spat between the two countries, precipitated by differences in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On September 16, Tanzania lifted a ban on Kenya's airlines after the neighboring country on Tuesday removed the former from the list of countries whose people would be quarantined upon entering Kenya.

"Our first flight to Dar es Salaam will be on Monday, September 21, where we shall have only a morning flight and the second flight will be on 23rd, and we shall be having two flights henceforth," said the airline said in a statement yesterday.

Zanzibar flights on the other hand will resume on September 26 with three flights weekly on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Kenya Airways country manager Joyce Mcharo said, "I'm excited the issue has been resolved in a good and amicable way and we are ready to come back and do what we do best."

Precision Air which is Kenya Airways partner has planned to resume its Nairobi flights on October 1.

Precision Air chief executive officer Patrick Mwanri welcomed the new development between the two countries, expressing his optimism that travelers who were being discouraged by the 14-day quarantine requirement, would now have an appetite to fly to Kenya.