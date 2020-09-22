Left Menu
Uganda announces to reopen Entebbe airport and borders from October 1

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 22-09-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 11:33 IST
Uganda announces to reopen Entebbe airport and borders from October 1
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@uganda_holiday)

The Government of Uganda has announced that Entebbe airport and borders will reopen on October 1 for both tourists and other travellers, according to a news report by Daily Monitor.

The State Minister for Information and Communication Technology, Peter Ogwang has said that emphasis will be put on the travellers presenting certificates of negative test results for COVID-19, which must be done 72 hours before arriving in Uganda.

"For those entering through land borders, we already have our health teams across the borders. The issue at hand is that we need to learn how to live with the disease," he said.

In his latest national address on COVID-19 on September 20, President Museveni said,"The international airport and land borders will now be opened for tourists, coming in and going out, provided they tested negative 72 hours before arrival in Uganda and provided the tour operators ensure that the tourists do not mix with the Ugandans."

Museveni added, "How will this be done? The tourists will be driven straight from the airport to their destinations or to designated transit hotels that are set aside for that purpose. Business delegations should also be handled in the same way by the local partners. The returning Ugandans, who have negative PCR results, will be allowed to go home. The Ministry of Health will only get their addresses for follow up."

