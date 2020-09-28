Samsung raises over USD1 million in donations to UNDP

Samsung said Monday its Galaxy community has raised over USD1 million in donations to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations' global development network and the lead agency on the socio-economic response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds have been generated through the Samsung Global Goals app which was created by the company in partnership with the UNDP in August 2019 to mobilize the Galaxy community to take small actions toward the achievement of the Global Goals.

Installed in over 60 million Galaxy devices globally, the Samsung Global Goals app offers simple ways for the Galaxy community to learn about the Global Goals, spread awareness to their friends and family and generate funding for UNDP's global work to develop sustainable policies and build resilience institutions in more than 170 countries.

Image Credit: Samsung

"The Samsung Global Goals app has also supported the immediate crisis and the long-term recovery from COVID-19. Galaxy users, through the app, were able to direct increased funding to the WHO's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and UNDP's ongoing effort to build resilience for those deeply affected by the pandemic," the South Korean technology giant said in a press release.

Samsung said the funds have contributed directly to UNDP's progress towards the Global Goals and have supported major achievements in improving the quality of education, combating climate change, and advocating for gender equality. Here are the most supported sustainable development goals (SDGs):

Goal 2: Zero Hunger Goal 1: No Poverty Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation Goal 4: Quality Education Goal 3: Good health and well-being Goal 13: Climate Action

Using the app, users can also see the facts and figures regarding the global goals, track their donation history and see which goals need their help the most. The app is available for download on Google Play Store and is pre-installed on all of the latest Galaxy smartphones, including the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE).

Image Credit: Samsung

"We are dedicated to empowering the Galaxy community to take small actions that can add up to incredible change. We now have less than ten years to achieve the Global Goals by 2030, and we are committed to our partnership with UNDP to help build a better future for all," said Samsung.